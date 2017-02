DUBAI Nov 2 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank has priced a $400 million five-year bond, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

The bond priced at a spread of 287.5 basis points over midswaps and carried a 3.875 percent coupon. The re-offer price was 99.05, giving a yield of 4.087 percent, he added.

Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered were lead arrangers for the bond.

The bond was rated A+ by Fitch and A1 by Moody's. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)