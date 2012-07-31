BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
DUBAI, July 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank posted a 9.7-percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher net interest income.
The lender, jointly owned by the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, made 459.6 million dirhams ($125.1 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 418.9 million dirhams in 2011, the lender said in a statement.
Impairments for the first half of 2012 stood at 236.6 million dirhams, versus 220.9 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: