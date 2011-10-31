* UNB launches benchmark-sized 5-year dollar bond - leads
By David French
DUBAI, Oct 31 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank
will aim to price a benchmark-sized five-year
dollar-denominated bond this week, as Middle Eastern issuers
spot a window in volatile economic conditions to return to the
debt market.
The bank has mandated Citi , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered for the trade, with books currently open to
orders from investors, two lead managers said.
A benchmark-sized deal is upwards of $500 million.
International Petroleum Investment Company
reopened the Gulf bond market last week and this paved the way
for UNB, a banker close to the deal said.
However, the bumper $3.75 billion three-tranche bond, which
included $1.5 billion with a March 2017 maturity, was priced
with an additional premium to attract interest and this could
impact on what UNB has to pay, a trader said.
"Where IPIC came means there will be more requirement on
pricing from investors, but UNB should get away with sub-400
basis points -- 400 bps would be extremely generous," he said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
No price talk has been released to the market, the leads
added. IPIC's five-year-ong tranche priced at 262.5 bps over
U.S. Treasuries.
UNB held a series of investor meetings at the end of
September but volatile market conditions meant the roadshows
were completed without an issue subsequently following.
Capital raised from the bond issue will be used to help
repay a $1 billion loan which is due to mature in December,
according to a prospectus issued at the time.
UNB posted a 7.3 percent increase in third-quarter profit
last week, helped by a surge in net interest income.
