DUBAI, July 14 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Thursday posted a 17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit but still beat analysts' results.

The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 469.5 million dirhams ($127.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 568.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 420 million dirhams.

The bank's total net profit for the quarter was 472 million dirhams, 17 percent down from the same period of last year.

($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)