BRIEF-Global Oriental Bhd says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as CFO
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 14 Union National Bank, 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Thursday posted a 17.3 percent drop in second-quarter net profit but still beat analysts' results.
The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 469.5 million dirhams ($127.9 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 568.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
The average forecast of four analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly profit of 420 million dirhams.
The bank's total net profit for the quarter was 472 million dirhams, 17 percent down from the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.