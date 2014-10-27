BRIEF-Tianjin Songjiang sells investment unit for 902 mln yuan
* Says it transferred an wholly owned investment unit to a real estate firm for 902 million yuan
DUBAI Oct 27 Union National Bank (UNB), Abu Dhabi's fifth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst estimates.
The bank made a net profit of 552 million dirhams ($150.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 454 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a bourse filing.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast UNB would make a quarterly profit of 525.2 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Acquisition of residential care center with service flats in Watermaal-Bosvoorde through contribution in kind
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding US dollar bonds. The US dollar bonds are issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital Pte. Ltd, and guara