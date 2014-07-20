DUBAI, July 20 Union National Bank
(UNB), 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, slightly
beat analysts' forecasts on Sunday with a 5.6 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by market
value reported a net profit of 515.6 million dirhams ($140.4
million) for the three months to June 30, up from 488.3 million
dirhams in the same three-month period last year, a bourse
filing said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average
profit of 499.6 million dirhams for the quarter.
($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)