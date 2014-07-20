* Q2 net profit 515.6 mln dhs vs 488.3 mln dhs yr-ago -
statement
* Q2 impairments 46 mln dhs, down 59 pct y-o-y
(Changes dateline, adds detail, context)
ABU DHABI, July 20 Union National Bank,
50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, edged ahead of
analysts' forecasts as it posted a 5.6 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit on Sunday due to lower impairments.
The fifth-largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by market
value reported a net profit of 515.6 million dirhams ($140.4
million) for the second quarter, up from 488.3 million dirhams
in the same three-month period last year, a bourse filing said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit
of 499.6 million dirhams for the quarter.
A reduction in impairments, which more than halved
year-on-year to 46 million dirhams in the second quarter,
supported the profit gain.
"The asset quality continues to improve with the
non-performing loans reducing both on an absolute basis
also relative to the gross loans," Mohammad Nasr Abdeen, chief
executive of UNB, said in the statement.
The fall helped to offset a 3.3 percent drop in UNB's net
interest income, which dipped to 654.9 million dirhams as a
slight gain in loan growth was offset by a decline in the margin
it earned on its lending.
Loans and advances increased 3 percent year-on-year to stand
at 62 billion dirhams on June 30 while deposits jumped 16
percent over the same timeframe to 67 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
David French)