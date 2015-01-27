DUBAI Jan 27 Union National Bank, 50
percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 42 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, just missing
analysts' forecasts.
The fifth-largest lender in the emirate by assets reported a
net profit of 436 million dirhams ($118.7 million) in the final
three months of 2014, up from 306 million dirhams a year
earlier, a bourse filing said.
Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit
of 442.7 million dirhams
Full-year net profit for 2014 was 2.02 billion dirhams, a
rise of 16 percent from 2013.
The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash
dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share for 2014. That compared with
a cash dividend of 0.14 dirhams per share for the previous year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)