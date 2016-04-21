BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Under Armour Inc posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its sports apparel and launches of new running and basketball shoes.
The company's net income rose to $19.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $804.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7