(Corrects date July 24 from July 23)

July 24 Sports apparel retailer Under Armour Inc's quarterly revenue rose by more than a third as warmer weather in May and June drove demand for sports apparel and shoes.

The company's net profit rose marginally to $17.7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $17.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)