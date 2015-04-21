(Refiles to add dropped word "growth" in headline)
By Ramkumar Iyer and Siddharth Cavale
April 21 Under Armour Inc paused for
breath on Tuesday when it reported quarterly sales growth of
below 30 percent for the first time in more than a year.
It wasn't a bad quarter for the sportswear maker, still
riding high on golf star Jordan Spieth's victory at the Masters.
But Wall Street's reaction - the stock on track for its worst
day in a year - underscored the perils of a lofty valuation.
Under Armour's sales growth eased to 25.5 percent in the
quarter ended March 31, mainly due to a supply disruption caused
by strikes at West Coast ports and a stronger dollar.
The stock has nearly quadrupled in the past two years as
investors bet on the company's meteoric rise in a market
dominated by Nike Inc and adidas AG.
Under Armour's shares trade at 73.5 times forward earnings,
nearly three times the industry median of 25.61, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Nike trades at 25.61 times, while adidas
at 21.1.
To justify its current share price of around $84, Under
Armour's earnings per share will have to grow at a rate of about
32 percent over the next five years, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. Such abnormally high growth rates are
difficult to sustain over long periods.
StarMine's own model estimates that the growth rate is
likely to be 12.5 percent a year over that period. This is the
key reason why StarMine has tagged Under Armour's intrinsic
value at just $20.23 a share.
"It's not prudent to extrapolate high levels of growth
forever," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.
Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said few near term catalysts
and increasingly high expectations that are becoming harder to
beat would limit share price appreciation. He maintained his
"hold" rating on the stock.
Wall Street, however, is largely bullish on the stock - 17
analysts have a "buy" or higher rating, fifteen a "hold" and one
a "sell".
Some analysts have said the company has a lot going for it.
Under Armour has a number of influential young brand
ambassadors on its roster such as Spieth, soccer star Memphis
Depay and NBA point guard Stephen Curry.
It is also gaining share overseas as it expands in markets
such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.
Incorporated in 1996, Under Armour has dislodged Adidas as
the No. 2 sports apparel and footwear brand in the United
States.
(Additional reporting by Shailaja Sharma; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)