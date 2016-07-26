BRIEF-Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Under Armour Inc's quarterly revenue jumped nearly 28 percent as demand rose for its sports apparel and basketball shoes.
Net income fell to $6.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $14.8 million, a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, earnings rose 15 cents per Class C share from 3 cents. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per Class A and Class B share.
Revenue surged to $1 billion from $783.6 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
