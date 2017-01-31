Jan 31 Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Chip Molloy would step down and reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by intense competition and slowing growth in North America.

Under Armour's shares slumped about 20 percent to $23.25 before the bell on Tuesday.

The company said net income fell to $104.9 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $105.6 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings fell to 23 cents per for Class A, Class B and Class C shares from 24 cents a year earlier.

The company's net revenue rose about 12 percent to $1.31 billion, its slowest sales growth in eight years. Analysts on average expected $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)