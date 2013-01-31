Jan 31 Athletic apparel and footwear maker Under
Armour Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit for the ninth time in a row as its water-resistant
apparel and additions to its footwear range attracted more
customers during the holiday season.
The company, which is known for its clothing that draws
sweat away from the body, said profit rose to $50.1 million, or
47 cents per share, from $32.6 million, or 31 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue at the maker of ColdBlack and the Armour Bra rose 25
percent to $505.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 46 cents per
share on revenue of $497.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Under Armour's shares closed at $48.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.