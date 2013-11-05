* Experts say emission levels should be 44 mln T by 2020
* Says getting harder to stay within 2 degrees C rise
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Nov 5 Greenhouse gas emissions in 2020
will be 8 billion to 12 billion tonnes more than the level
needed to keep global warming to only 2 degrees Celsius and
avoid severe climate change, a United Nations report estimated
on Tuesday.
The annual U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) report analysed
countries' current pledges for emission cuts and whether they
are enough.
It found the gap between the pledges and emission cuts that
scientists estimate are needed by 2020 to avoid the potentially
devastating effects of global warming to be 8-12 billion tonnes
per year, little changed from last year's estimate of 8-13
billion.
It is "increasingly difficult" to stay on track to limiting
temperature rises, and global action is needed to close the
emissions gap, the report said.
In 2010, countries agreed to take action to limit
temperature rises, but many countries have failed to enact
emission cuts to back up their promises.
Delegates from more than 190 countries will meet in Warsaw,
Poland next week for a U.N. conference to work on emission cuts
under a new climate pact, which will be signed by 2015 but only
come into force in 2020.
Scientists have said annual emissions would have to be no
more than around 44 billion tonnes (gigatonnes) per year by 2020
to have a good chance of limiting the overall temperature rise
to below 2 degrees Celsius.
Total global greenhouse gas emissions in 2010 already
amounted to 50.1 gigatonnes, highlighting the scale of the task
ahead.
"Delayed action means a higher rate of climate change in the
near term and likely more near-term climate impacts, as well as
the continued use of carbon-intensive and energy-intensive
infrastructure," U.N. Under-Secretary-General and UNEP Executive
Director Achim Steiner said in a statement.
Studies have shown that emissions could be reduced by 14-20
gigatonnes/year at a cost of up to $100 per tonne of carbon
dioxide equivalent if pledges were more ambitious and were
expanded to include all countries and more industries, the
report said.
The report cited increased energy efficiency, renewable
energy, improved agricultural practices and the reform of fossil
fuel subsidies as ways to bring down emissions.
"As we head towards Warsaw for the latest round of climate
negotiations, there is a real need for increased ambition by all
countries: ambition which can take countries further and faster
towards bridging the emissions gap and a sustainable future for
all," said Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the U.N.
Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the statement.
The UNEP report involved 70 scientists from 17 countries.
(editing by Jane Baird)