LONDON Nov 6 Greenhouse gas emissions in 2030
could still be up to 12 billion tonnes more than the level
needed to keep global warming within 2 degrees Celsius this
century, a United Nations report estimated on Friday.
The sixth annual U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) report
analysed the impact of countries' climate policies and emissions
pledges ahead of a global climate deal to be signed in Paris
next month and whether they are enough to limit global
temperature increases to within 2 degrees C this century.
To stay within the 2 degree limit, global emissions levels
should not exceed 42 billion tonnes in 2030.
However, even if all countries' conditional and
unconditional plans for emission cuts are implemented fully,
emissions could rise to 54 billion tonnes in 2030, leaving a gap
of 12 billion tonnes, the report said.
"The current (pledges), combined with policies over the last
few years, present a real increase in ambition levels and
demonstrate an historic level of commitment and engagement by
member states in tackling this major global challenge," UNEP
executive director Achim Steiner said in a statement.
"However, they are not sufficient to limit global
temperature rise to the recommended level of 2 degrees Celsius
this century, and thus head off the worst impacts of climate
change."
Last week, the United Nations said plans by around 150
countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions were not enough to
limit a rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees, a threshold
seen by scientists as avoiding the most devastating effects of
climate change.
The plans, known as Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions (INDCs), will be the building blocks for a U.N.
deal expected at a summit set for Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11
to fight global warming in the years from 2020.
Poorer nations, which might be the most vulnerable to
climate change, have said negotiators should not abandon hope of
limiting temperature rises to below 1.5 degrees even if targets
on the table in Paris are less ambitious.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)