NAIROBI Oct 1 Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd posted a 12 percent increase in pretax profit for the year ended June 30, helped by increased sales.

Unga's pretax profit rose to 635.7 million shillings ($6.1 million) from 567.7 million a year earlier. It said turnover rose to 18.7 billion shillings, up from 17.0 billion shillings in the previous year.

"Maize grain availability improved compared to the previous year, with prices remaining relatively stable over the first three quarters of the year," the company said on Thursday, adding that imported wheat prices were also "favourable".

It said total earnings per share rose to 5.27 shillings from 3.65 shillings.

The board recommended a first and final dividend of 1 shilling per share. ($1 = 104.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)