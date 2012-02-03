MUMBAI Feb 3 The UNI Global Union, which represents service industry workers around the world, has urged India to proceed with caution and impose strict conditions in its plans to throw open its multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment.

India suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc in December, backtracking from one the government's reforms in years in the face of a political backlash.

However, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee subsequently said the plan to give foreign supermarkets access to India's retail industry was "very much on the government's mind."

It later allowed 100 percent ownership in single-brand retail, but put in place a sourcing clause that is likely to deter large scale investments.

"This is India's decision alone and it must do the best for its citizens. But our advice is simple: Proceed, if at all, with caution," UNI Global said in a statement.

UNI representatives met Indian government officials on Friday, presenting a report on Wal-Mart's record on labour rights and its impact on the job market and supply chains where it has operations.

"The jobs equation based on the Wal-Mart model may not be positive for India," said Ian Campbell, assistant research director of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

"If the experience of other countries holds true, job growth in retail is likely to be less with Wal-Mart than without it," he said in the UNI Global statement.

Opening the multi-brand retail sector would have allowed foreign firms such as Wal-Mart, Carrefour and Tesco to own 51 percent of supermarkets.

The government had said liberalisation of the market would have eased high inflation, drawn in investment to improve supply-chain infrastructure, and created jobs.

Small businesses, whether kiranas or small stores, will not be able to survive the price competition without proper protection, the union said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)