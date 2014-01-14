UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI Jan 14 Taiwanese food company Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($165.47 million) of three-year yuan bonds in Taiwan, three sources said on Tuesday, marking the first formosa bond issue in a strong pipeline expected this year.
The company plans to issue the bonds at a yield of 3.6 percent, sources said.
Uni-President China, a subsidiary of Taipei-listed Uni-President Enterprises Corp, also issued 1 billion yuan of three-year dim sum bonds in Hong Kong last May, priced at a yield of 3.5 percent.
($1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources