TAIPEI Jan 14 Taiwanese food company Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($165.47 million) of three-year yuan bonds in Taiwan, three sources said on Tuesday, marking the first formosa bond issue in a strong pipeline expected this year.

The company plans to issue the bonds at a yield of 3.6 percent, sources said.

Uni-President China, a subsidiary of Taipei-listed Uni-President Enterprises Corp, also issued 1 billion yuan of three-year dim sum bonds in Hong Kong last May, priced at a yield of 3.5 percent.

($1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)