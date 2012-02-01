* Recurring EPS falls 2.6 pct to 9.03 eur in 2011

* Net asset value rises 4.9 pct to 130.70 eur/shr

* Proposes to keep dividend flat at 8 eur/shr

* Divestments total 1.3 bln eur in 2011

* Sees recurring EPS up about 4 pct in 2012 (Adds detail)

PARIS, Feb 1 Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's biggest listed property group, predicted a return to earnings growth this year, helped by rising income from renting out its shopping malls and offices.

The company, which saw the net value of its property portfolio rise by 4.9 percent last year, said it expected recurring earnings per share to grow by around 4 percent this year, following a 2.6 percent dip in 2011.

"For 2012, the group remains positive in its expectations on rental income growth," Unibail said on Wednesday. "This is driven by ongoing strong fundamentals, such as low vacancy, sustainable occupancy cost ratios and good rental uplifts."

Still, the company said it remained cautious about the impact of the euro zone crisis on consumption and retailers.

Like-for-like net rental income rose 4.4 percent last year, while Unibail's net asset value reached 130.70 euros a share, compared with the average forecast from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 131.18 euros.

"The net asset value has risen again, thanks to growth in rents, which is a very positive point," La Francaise Asset Management fund manager Thomas Aubert said.

The company's stock closed at 150.8 euros on Wednesday for a rise of some 8 percent so far this year. Unibail added that it would propose a flat dividend of 8 euros a share on 2011 earnings.

Unibail owns 74 shopping centres, having bought a mall in Barcelona and taken full ownership of sites in Warsaw and Bratislava last year.

The group has also divested assets worth 5.6 billion euros ($7.39 billion) in the last five years, including 1.08 billion of non-core retail and 242 million of office assets last year sold at an average 7.8 percent premium, Unibail said.

Unibail kept its target for annual growth in recurring earnings per share of 5-7 percent in the period from 2013 to 2015, underpinned by its choice of retail and office sites and even as "much will depend on how the economic crisis is going to be resolved". ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Christian Plumb)