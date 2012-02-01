PARIS Feb 1 Unibail-Rodamco,
Europe's biggest listed property group, on Wednesday posted a
4.9 percent rise in 2011 net asset value, just shy of analyst
forecasts, and said it remained positive about the outlook for
rental income growth.
The net value of Unibail's property portfolio rose to 130.70
euros per share, compared with the average forecast from Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S of 131.18 euros.
The company also proposed keeping its dividend at 8 euros a
share.
Unibail said it was targeting a rise in recurring earnings
per share of about 4 percent this year, compared with a 2.6
percent drop last year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)