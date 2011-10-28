* 9-month sales rise 1.7 pct to 1.197 billion euros

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 28 Unibail-Rodamco , Europe's biggest listed property group, on Friday said sales in the first nine months of 2011 rose 1.7 percent, driven by growth in shopping centre rental income.

Sales in the period increased to 1.197 billion euros ($1.69 billion) from 1.177 billion a year earlier.

Unibail's rental income from shopping centres climbed 2.4 percent to 811.9 million, as acquisitions in Poland and France helped offset several asset sales in the last 12 months.

At the office unit, rental income declined 11.9 percent to 144 million, reflecting a number of disposals and the impact of assets under renovation, the company said.

Unibail's shares, which have lost 1.3 percent since the start of 2011, closed 0.3 percent lower at 146.1 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 13.43 billion.

($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)