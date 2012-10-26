PARIS Oct 26 Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust (REIT), reported a 4 percent rise in nine-month revenues to 1.2 billion euros ($1.55 billion) on Friday.

Most of the growth came from its large shopping centres in France, Spain and Central Europe, while revenue from Nordic countries and the Netherlands declined. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)