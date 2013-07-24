PARIS, July 24 Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's biggest property group, said it was sticking to its full-year profit targets after reporting a 5.5 percent rise in recurring earnings per share for the first half of 2013.

Unibail's portfolio of shopping centres is heavily exposed to the recession-plagued euro zone but has defied the slowdown by focusing on large malls in major cities with high-end tenants. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)