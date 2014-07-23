PARIS, July 23 Unibail Rodamco SE, Europe's biggest real estate company, confirmed on Wednesday its 2014 earnings forecast as a nascent economic recovery boosts tenants' sales at its shopping malls.

Unibail said it was on track to meet its target of recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent for this year, after recurring EPS grew 6 percent in the first half of the year to 5.52 euros.

Net rental income rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first half to reach 719 million euros ($967.85 million).

($1 = 0.7429 Euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)