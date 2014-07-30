PARIS, July 30 Unibail Rodamco, Europe's biggest real estate company, has agreed to sell a portfolio of six shopping centres in France to Carmila, a real estate company backed by retailer Carrefour.

The proposed sale would be for 931 million euros ($1.25 billion), said Unibail Rodamco in a statement on Wednesday. The shopping centres in Anglet-Bayonne, Paris, Calais, Toulouse, and Orleans all contain Carrefour stores.

The Franco-Dutch shopping centre operator added that the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, was not expected to impact its annual goal of recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent.

Unibail-Rodamco in Feburary announced a plan to shed 1.5 to 2 billion worth of assets in the next five years so as to focus more on its largest shopping centres that generate the most growth.

(1 US dollar = 0.7468 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)