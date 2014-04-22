BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation prices 500 mln euros of fixed rate covered bonds due 2022
March 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd:
PARIS, April 22 European real estate group Unibail-Rodamco confirmed its target for full-year recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5.5 percent on Tuesday after a "moderate pick-up" in the European economy helped drive first-quarter turnover higher.
Quarterly revenue grew 7.7 percent to 463 million euros ($638.8 million), Unibail said in a statement. Gross rental income rose to 417 million from 383.7 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)
March 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd:
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.