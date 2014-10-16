PARIS Oct 16 Unibail-Rodamco said it
has agreed to sell a portfolio of six "non-core" French shopping
centres for 850 million euros ($1.09 billion) to Wereldhave
as the French real estate group focuses on larger
regional malls.
Wereldhave said it would finance the acquisition via a
rights issue of up to 550 million euros, available cash of about
150 million and existing debt facilities. Completion of the
transaction is expected by the end of December.
"This transaction, part of the disposal programme of retail
assets announced in February this year, will allow the group to
continue to sharpen its focus on large regional shopping
centres," Unibail Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier said in a
statement on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7811 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)