PARIS Oct 25 Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest property group, said revenue for the first nine months of 2013 rose 4.3 percent as its focus on large, urban shopping malls offset an uncertain recovery and high unemployment in the eurozone.

Unibail, whose portfolio includes a mall under the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Arkadia in Warsaw, has concentrated on high-traffic areas and relatively upscale tenants like Apple and clothing brands Uniqlo and Zara.

Nine-month revenue reached 1.275 billion euros against 1.222 billion euros in the year-ago period.

French rival Klepierre said on Wednesday its third-quarter revenue rose 0.9 percent as malls in France and the Nordics offset a tougher market in Spain and Portugal.

