PARIS, April 25 European real-estate group Unibail Rodamco confirmed its target for full-year recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5 percent on Thursday after shopping centres lifted first-quarter turnover.

Quarterly revenue grew 1.6 percent to 430 million euros ($558.8 million), Unibail said in a statement. Gross rental income rose to 383.7 million from 375.4 million. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)