* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
PARIS, April 25 European real-estate group Unibail Rodamco confirmed its target for full-year recurring earnings per share growth of at least 5 percent on Thursday after shopping centres lifted first-quarter turnover.
Quarterly revenue grew 1.6 percent to 430 million euros ($558.8 million), Unibail said in a statement. Gross rental income rose to 383.7 million from 375.4 million. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development