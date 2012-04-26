PARIS, April 26 Unibail Rodamco,
Europe's largest real-estate investment trust (REIT), reported a
slight rise in first-quarter revenue as growth at its large
shopping malls in Western Europe offset weakness at its smaller
portfolio of offices.
Unibail, which competes with smaller rivals Klepierre
and Corio, said quarterly revenue rose 0.7
percent, to 431.0 million euros ($570.19 million).
Shopping-centre rental income, which accounts for two-thirds
of group revenue, rose 2.1 percent, offsetting a drop in rents
at its office portfolio.
Unibail's retail tenants, which include iPhone maker Apple
, saw their sales rise 3.3 percent in the first quarter
on a like-for-like basis and excluding the Netherlands.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)