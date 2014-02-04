Kuwait sets spread for US$6-8bn bond deal
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is expected to raise US$6-8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.
AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Unibail-Rodamco SE : * Recurring EPS at EUR 10.22, up +6.5 pct, significantly outperforming guidance
for 2013 of at least 5 pct. * Like-for-like net rental income (nri) growth was +4.7 pct compared to 2012, 260 bps above indexation * Rotated 12.6 pct of its tenants and its occupancy cost ratio stands at a
moderate 13.7 pct. * Vacancy stood at 2.5 pct, of which 0.5pct in strategic vacancy to prepare for
major restructuring projects. * Pipeline increased to EUR 6.9 bn as at December 31, 2013 from EUR 6.8 bn at
December 31, 2012 * Positive about its expectations on rental income growth. * Driven by low vacancy, sustainable occupancy cost ratios and good rental
uplifts. * For 2014, the group is positive about its expectations on rental income
growth * Group expects to achieve a REPS growth in 2014 of at least 5.5 pct. * Propose to the annual general meeting (AGM) to declare a dividend of EUR 8.90
per share
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is expected to raise US$6-8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.
LONDON, March 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fathers working in the City of London, the capital's financial district, were urged on Monday to take a gender bias test to see if they are really helping to make workplaces welcoming for their daughters.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.