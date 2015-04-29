April 29 Unibet Group Plc

* Q1 profit before tax for Q1 of 2015 amounted to GBP 11.3 (16.5) million

* Says the result for the quarter as reported in GBP was significantly affected by the translation effect of movements in currency exchange rates

* Says gross winnings revenue amounted to GBP 76.1 (76.5) million for Q1 of 2015

* Says in period up to 26 April, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was around 4% higher than in Q1 2015

* Says underlying activity continues to develop extremely positively, with sports betting turnover up 22% in GBP