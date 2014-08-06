Aug 6 Unibet : * Underlying EBITDA for the second quarter of 2014 increased by 38% to GBP 16.7

(12.1) million. Consensus was for EBITDA of 15.0 GBP mln in Reuters poll. * Q2 - gross winnings revenue increased by 24 per cent to GBP 77.1 (62.0)

million for the second quarter of 2014. Expected was 66.1 GBP mln. * Says for the period to 3 August 2014, average daily gross winnings revenue

for the third quarter increased by 7 per cent compared to the daily average

in the second quarter 2014" * The result for the second quarter of 2014 includes Kambi's results up to 31 May 2014 and also contains a significant non-recurring net gain of GBP 35.3 million as a result of the disposal of Kambi and a GBP 2.2 million adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration related to the Betchoice acquisition. Link to press release: here