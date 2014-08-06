UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Unibet : * Underlying EBITDA for the second quarter of 2014 increased by 38% to GBP 16.7
(12.1) million. Consensus was for EBITDA of 15.0 GBP mln in Reuters poll. * Q2 - gross winnings revenue increased by 24 per cent to GBP 77.1 (62.0)
million for the second quarter of 2014. Expected was 66.1 GBP mln. * Says for the period to 3 August 2014, average daily gross winnings revenue
for the third quarter increased by 7 per cent compared to the daily average
in the second quarter 2014" * The result for the second quarter of 2014 includes Kambi's results up to 31 May 2014 and also contains a significant non-recurring net gain of GBP 35.3 million as a result of the disposal of Kambi and a GBP 2.2 million adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration related to the Betchoice acquisition. Link to press release: here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources