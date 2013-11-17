BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
Nov 18 Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd : * HY Turnover HK$55.6 million versus HK$46.9 million a year ago * HY Net Loss HK$20.2 million versus HK$15.5 million a year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: