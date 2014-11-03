BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
Nov 03 Unibios Holdings SA :
* Announced on Friday the establishment of group Watera International SA as a subsidiary in Luxembourg
* The group will incorporate all subsidiries of Unibios previously active in the water treatment sector
* The group will focus exclusively in water treatment
* As a result the group is positioned in competition to Culligan International Co
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: