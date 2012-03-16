MADRID, March 16 Former Spanish savings
banks Unicaja and Caja Espana-Duero announced a state-backed
merger agreement on Friday after months of negotiations to
create the country's seventh largest bank.
Under the deal, smaller but healthier Unicaja will absorb
Caja Espana-Duero, which was heavily exposed to Spain's real
estate collapse, creating an entity with about 80 billion euros
($105 billion) in total assets.
Spanish banks are undergoing a wave of mergers that will
likely cut their number to 10 from 40 after the government made
them write down losses on real estate investments that turned
sour, leaving billions of bad assets on their balance sheets.
Caja Espana-Duero will hold 30 percent of the new bank and
issue 475 million euros in contingent convertible bonds (CoCo
bonds) to meet government capital rules, it said in a statement
late on Friday.
It will also be responsible for 525 million euros of
preference shares that are currently controlled by Spain's
state-backed bank restructuring fund FROB.
Unicaja Banco will have access to up to 1 billion euros in
CoCo bonds -- instruments which automatically convert into
equity capital when a bank's common-equity ratio drops below a
certain level -- if needed.
Spanish banks have to fill a capital hole of 52 billion
euros related to losses on property investments under new
government demands.
Caja Espana-Duero, with assets of around 45 billion euros,
accounts for 1.1 billion euros of this.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
