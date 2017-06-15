LONDON, June 15 Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja is moving ahead with a long-mooted stock market listing and could raise as much as 875 million euros ($975.89 million) from the sale of 40.4 percent of its capital, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Unicaja, with a strong presence in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, plans to issue 625 million new shares at between 1.1 euros and 1.4 euros per share, the sources said on Thursday.

The rescue of Spanish peer Banco Popular last week had cast doubt over Unicaja's plans to list on the market.

Unicaja declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Andrés González and Pamela Barbaglia; writing by Jesús Aguado, editing by Sarah White)