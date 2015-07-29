UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 29 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd said on Wednesday they are in talks with the shareholders of UniCarriers Holdings Corp about buying shares in the unlisted Japanese forklift maker.
The Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported earlier that the two firms planned to buy all the shares in UniCarriers for more than 100 billion yen ($810 million), with Mitsubishi Heavy taking a majority stake.
Mitsubishi Heavy and Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift said in separate statements that no decision had been reached about the purchase.
UniCarriers is owned 53.3 percent by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, 26.7 percent by Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd and 20 percent by Nissan Motor Co Ltd , according to its website. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.