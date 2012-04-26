* Furniture maker sells stock at 14 reais/share

* Stock sells at 15 pct to 30 pct below suggested range

* Company and shareholders aimed for 16.50-20.50 reais

* Third Brazil IPO in a week may signal end to drought

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 25 Furniture maker Unicasa's raised 425.6 million reais ($225.2 million) from an initial public offer of stock from the company and major shareholders, up to a third less than expected before the sale was priced on Wednesday.

The company and existing shareholders agreed to sell 30.4 million shares at 14 reais a share, a value 15 percent to 30 percent below Unicasa's 16.50 to 20.50 real-per-share suggested in the prospectus.

Unicasa, which makes and sells furniture under the Dell Anno, Favorita, New e Telasul brand names, will begin trading in Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange on April 27.

Under Unicasa's share-sale plan, the company was to have sold as many 9.14 million new common shares. A primary offering usually helps companies attract fresh capital for investment.

Existing shareholders, including shoemaking tycoon Alexandre Grendene and members of the Zietolie and Schenatto families, planned to sell up to 17.30 million common shares in a secondary offering.

While part of a transaction designed to launch the company as a publicly traded entity, such "secondary" sales are usually used by existing investors to recoup some or all of their initial investment.

Banks and shareholders had the option to increase the amount of stock sold by as many as 9.25 million shares.

The sale is the third Brazilian IPO in a week, helping break a nine month drought in what was once a buoyant Brazilian IPO market. Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual sold 3.66 billion reais of stock on Tuesday. Locamerica sold its first stock to the public on April 19, raising 313.2 million reais.

IPOs have languished in the past two years. In the first quarter of 2012, three companies called off public listings. Some analysts see the sale of stock by BTG and smaller firms as a potential trigger for more IPOs this year.

Consulting firm Ernst & Young expects 20 new stock listings in Brazil this year, according to a study released on Monday. ($1=1.89 reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo; Editing by Eric Meijer)