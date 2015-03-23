MILAN, March 23 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments is preparing a bond that can be exchanged into shares of Italian bank UniCredit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Aabar has a stake of around 5 percent in UniCredit.