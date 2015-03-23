BRIEF-Cleantech Invest H2 operational loss increases to EUR 523,000
* H2 OPERATIONAL LOSS EUR 523,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 450,000 YEAR AGO
MILAN, March 23 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments is preparing a bond that can be exchanged into shares of Italian bank UniCredit, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
An Aabar spokesman declined to comment. Aabar has a stake of around 5 percent in UniCredit. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Luca Trogni)
* Approved sale of common shares of aamc asset management co of 899,996 shares representing 90 percent of total shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: