MILAN Nov 11 The management of Italy's Alitalia
is reviewing the lossmaking airline's industrial plan, the chief
executive of one of its key lenders, UniCredit, said
on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of UniCredit's results
presentation, Federico Ghizzoni said he had no indication yet of
whether top shareholder Air France-KLM would
participate in a 300 million euro ($402.23 million) capital
increase.
Shareholders have until midnight on Thursday to decide
whether to participate in Alitalia's cash call.
Alitalia said earlier on Monday that it had called a board
meeting for Wednesday, but declined to comment on the agenda for
the meeting or whether a revision to the company's industrial
plan would be discussed.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
