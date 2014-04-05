CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 5 Etihad Airways could
be a good partner for Alitalia, UniCredit
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday, adding he
hoped the Abu Dhabi-based airline would submit a proposal for
the Italian carrier as it is expected to do shortly.
The Gulf carrier is due to kick-start formal talks for an
investment in Alitalia by outlining its conditions in a letter
of intent.
"From the beginning I've said it could be a good partnership
because there are no overlaps," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines
of a business conference in Cernobbio in northern Italy.
But sources close to the matter said negotiations with the
Italian airline were not expected to make much progress on
Saturday or Sunday, contradicting a Financial Times report
saying Etihad was expected to make an offer to buy almost half
of Alitalia as soon as this weekend.
UniCredit, which is one of Alitalia's creditor banks, owns a
13 percent stake in the airline after it took part in a 500
million euro share issue engineered by the Italian government.
"I think (a tie-up) could work well, but I can't say too
much because we haven't seen any proposal yet," he said. "We're
waiting and hoping a letter would come. It may seem strange but
we haven't had any information."
A tie-up with the Gulf carrier could bring Alitalia the
money it needs to invest in a new strategy, focused on long-haul
routes, after it struggled to compete against low-cost airlines
and high-speed trains on domestic and regional routes, analysts
have said.
Sources have told Reuters Etihad has finished reviewing
Alitalia's books and is assessing whether to invest as much as
300 million euros via a dedicated share issue, for a stake of up
to 40 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)