MILAN Oct 15 German insurer Allianz has an exposure of around 8 billion euros ($11.1 billion) to Italian bank UniCredit , an Allianz board member told Italian weekly MilanoFinanza on Saturday, confirming a press report.

Italian newspaper MF, the daily edition of the same publication, had earlier reported the 8 billion euro exposure, which it said had created tension between the two groups.

When asked for a comment, an Allianz spokesman had said relationships with the bank were excellent.

Asked if the 8 billion euro figure was credible, Allianz board member Enrico Cucchiani said: "I don't have the data handy, but I believe it is a correct ballpark figure."

The insurer owns 2.04 percent of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Asked whether Allianz would take part in a possible capital increase at UniCredit, Cucchiani said: "If and when it will be announced, we'll consider it with great attention."

European banks are under pressure to beef up their capital ratios on the backdrop of a sovereign debt crisis and difficult funding conditions.

UniCredit is the only big Italian lender to have stayed on the sidelines, while Italy's other banks have raised 11 billion euros in capital increases so far this year.

It is expected to present a new business plan in about a month, and Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni has said any decisions on capital boosting measures would be unveiled then.

Cucchiani, who also sits on UniCredit's board, said Allianz would support the Italian bank's management, which was dealing with a difficult market situation with "great competency, determination, independence and great transparency".

Cucchiani also struck a reassuring note on the relationships between the insurer and UniCredit's Italian shareholders.

He said Allianz would act "in the interest of the markets to protect the institution and continuity" when it came to naming a new board at UniCredit. The mandate of the current board expires next spring.

