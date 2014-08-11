MILAN Aug 11 Italian bank UniCredit has agreed to sell its entire stake in the holding company controlling soccer club AS Roma to U.S. investor James Pallotta for 33 million euros($44.17 million), the companies involved said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Pallotta's vehicle AS Roma SPV LLP increases its stake in NEEP Roma Holding SpA, the holding that controls the club, to 100 percent, the statement said. (1 US dollar = 0.7471 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)