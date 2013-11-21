MILAN, 21 novembre Italian bank UniCredit
said on Thursday it would consider a possible sale of
its indirect stake in football team AS Roma though no
decision had yet been taken.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday that a Chinese
investor, possibly business mogul Wang Jianlin, was set to buy
into the holding company that controls AS Roma through a
reserved capital increase that would dilute current
shareholders, especially UniCredit.
"At present no decision on the stake has been taken.
(UniCredit) confirms that the asset is not strategic and would
be available to consider possible opportunities to extract value
from it," the bank said in a statement.
UniCredit holds about 30 percent of NEEP Roma Holding, the
football's team holding company. The rest is the hands of U.S.
investors.