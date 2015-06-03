MILAN, June 3 New capital requirements that the Austrian authorities are set to impose on Bank Austria will not have an impact on parent group UniCredit, the Italian lender's CEO said on Wednesday.

Austria's Financial Market Stability Board said on Monday Erste Group, Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Raiffeisen Bank International should hold an extra 3 percentage-point capital cushion by mid-2017. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)