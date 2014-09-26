VIENNA, Sept 26 UniCredit unit Bank Austria has sold its new Austria Campus headquarters project in Vienna to investors Ronny Pecik and Rene Benko, it said on Friday, declining to give any financial details.

The sale of the site, which is about to begin construction, is set to close in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement. Bank Austria will rent space in the buildings.

It said it would still finance the project but not operate the property.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)