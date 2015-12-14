(Recasts, adds detail)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN Dec 14 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday it had decided to restructure its retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the business.

Last month the bank said it was looking to restructure or dispose of its Austrian retail business as part of plans to bolster its finances without asking shareholders for cash.

It has held talks over its Austrian retail arm with U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which with GoldenTree Asset Management owns a majority of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK.

In Monday's statement, UniCredit said the restructuring plan would allow it to make overall cost savings of 300 million euros ($330 million) by 2018, with a further 150 million in annual savings after that date.

The lender, which is slashing its group workforce by 14 percent, said the savings would include job cuts in Austria, where it employs 9,200 people.

"UniCredit is ... reconfirming its focus on the Austrian market and aims to develop (the) business in a sustainable way," the bank said.

The plan, which will involve the closure of some of the 220 retail branches in Austria and the creation of larger ones, is expected to be broadly neutral on its fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio.

UniCredit unveiled a business plan in November that forecast a CET 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, of 12.6 percent in 2018. ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)