VIENNA Dec 14 The restructuring of UniCredit will keep the group's eastern Europe experts in Vienna, the head of the Austrian National Bank, Ewald Nowotny, said on Monday.

"The eastern Europe competence will definitely stay in Austria," Nowotny told reporters after a news conference on a regular review of Austria by the International Monetary Fund. "These experts are not so easy to find somewhere else." (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy)